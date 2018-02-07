3 each Green Tomatoes
2 cups Buttermilk
1 ½ cup Flour
1 tbs Salt
½ tbs Black Pepper
½ tbs Cajun Spice
2 cup Oil
* Slice tomatoes thick (just under ½ inch thick)
* Mix flour, salt, pepper and Cajun seasoning together
* Pour buttermilk over tomatoes to cover, Hold each slice of tomato to drain and coat well in flour mixture (repeat if you want thicker batter)
* Heat oil in a shallow pan on medium heat to 350 degrees
* Add tomatoes and cook until tomato is soft and the coating is browned, turning occasionally (about 5 minutes total)
* Put on paper towel to absorb oil.
Presented by Chef Roman Campbell, The Applewood Farmhouse
7/2/2018
© 2018 WBIR