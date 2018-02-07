3 each Green Tomatoes

2 cups Buttermilk

1 ½ cup Flour

1 tbs Salt

½ tbs Black Pepper

½ tbs Cajun Spice

2 cup Oil

* Slice tomatoes thick (just under ½ inch thick)

* Mix flour, salt, pepper and Cajun seasoning together

* Pour buttermilk over tomatoes to cover, Hold each slice of tomato to drain and coat well in flour mixture (repeat if you want thicker batter)

* Heat oil in a shallow pan on medium heat to 350 degrees

* Add tomatoes and cook until tomato is soft and the coating is browned, turning occasionally (about 5 minutes total)

* Put on paper towel to absorb oil.

Presented by Chef Roman Campbell, The Applewood Farmhouse

7/2/2018

