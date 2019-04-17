For the crust:
1 cup all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons powdered sugar
1/2 cup cold butter, cubed
Preheat oven to 350°.
Cut butter into flour and sugar until crumbly.
Press into 9x13 baking pan. Bake until golden. 12-15 minutes.
For the filling:
In a large bowl, whisk together:
2 eggs
1 cup of sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
In a medium bowl, whisk together:
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup quartered maraschino cherries, well drained
1/2 cup coconut
Add dry ingredients to the egg mixture. Stir in coconut and pecans. Spread over crust. Bake 30-25 minutes. Cool, then cut into squares.