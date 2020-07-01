KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chicken Bacon Tacos

3-4 slices of scrip cooked bacon, saving the grease

1 ½ pounds boneless chicken breasts cut into thin pieces

1 ½ tsp chili powder

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp cumin

¼ tsp coriander

1/8 tsp Cayenne pepper if desired

2 garlic cloves minced

1/3 c chicken stock

Salt and pepper (omit pepper if using peppered bacon)

½ fresh lime

Flour taco tortillas that have been warmed

Toppings such as cheese, onion, crumbled bacon, sour cream, avocado, cilantro, cabbage, pickled onions, jalapenos, hot sauce etc.

Using reserved bacon grease, season chicken with salt and pepper, add chicken to hot grease, cook until browned.

Remove chicken and place skillet back on the stove. Add garlic, chili powder, cumin, paprika, coriander, and cayenne pepper to toast the spices, about 1 minute or so. Add chicken stock and chicken back into the pan and cook until chicken has been coated and the broth is thickened a bit.

Squeeze ½ lime over chicken and stir in.

Serve with warmed tortillas and toppings.

Presented by Connie Emmons, CR Catering & Cakes

1/7/2020