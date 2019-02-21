KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — CHICKEN BISCUITS

I or 2 Chicken Breasts cut into medallions

1 cup panko crumbs

1 cup parmesan cheese

Salt/pepper

Flour for dusting

Olive oil

1-2 Eggs, beaten

Mix panko and parmesan cheese; set aside. Pound medallions a little thinner between saran wrap ( this also makes them fit a bigger biscuit.) Salt and pepper both sides. Use a flour sifter to lightly dust both sides of chicken. Dip into egg then into panko and parmesan mixture. Fry on medium heat in olive oil until golden brown. For thicker cuts, bake 10 minutes on a cookie sheet at 350 degrees. For a twist add a heaping teaspoon of marinara sauce and some mozzarella cheese on top of the chicken before baking then slice open a warm biscuit and place inside for a chicken parm biscuit.

This is also a great recipe for home cooked chicken nuggets.

Presented by Connie Emmons, CR Catering & Cakes

