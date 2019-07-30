KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

4 cups chicken sliced, grilled (you can use boiled or a rotisserie chicken)

2 cups diced ham

1 1/2 cups mozzarella cheese

2 cups prepared hollandaise sauce

1 cup Panko bread crumbs

2 oz Parmesan cheese

1 oz parsley flakes

1 tsp. garlic pepper

Sprinkle over the top before you bake it in the oven

In a casserole dish layer chicken, ham and cheese and the prepared hollandaise sauce over the top. Bake in the oven at 350 for about 30 minutes.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

