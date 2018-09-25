Chicken Souvlaki

▪ Chicken Breast or Tenders

▪ Skewers

Cut up chicken in 1-inch cubes. Put the chicken in the marinade and then skewer them.

Chicken Souvlaki Marinade

▪ ¼ cup olive oil

▪ juice of 1 lemon, freshly squeezed

▪ 2 cloves minced garlic

▪ ½ tsp Oregano

▪ ½ tsp salt

▪ large resealable bag.

Combine all ingredients in a large resealable bag. Take out about 4 tablespoons of marinade and set aside. Add chicken, coat with the marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours.



Tzatziki Sauce

▪ 1 English cucumber, peeled (optional), sliced in half, seeded, and shredded

▪ 1 Tbsp sea salt

▪ 3 to 4 peeled garlic cloves

▪ 1 tsp sea salt

▪ 2 cups(16 oz.) Greek-style yogurt or Kefir Cheese

▪ ½ tsp red wine vinegar

▪ juice from ½ lemon, freshly squeezed

▪ 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

▪ 2 tsp minced fresh dill or 2 teaspoons minced fresh mint

▪ Freshly ground white or black pepper, to taste

Shred the cucumbers, then put in a colander, sprinkle on 1 Tablespoon salt, and let stand for 30 minutes to draw out water. Squeeze out all the excess juice, drain well and wipe dry with paper towel.

Spread 1 teaspoon salt on a cutting board and finely mince the garlic on top of the 1

teaspoon salt. Transfer the garlic and salt to a bowl, add the yogurt, and stir to combine.

Add the cucumber to the yogurt and stir in the remaining ingredients. Taste before

adding any extra salt, and then salt if needed.

Place in refrigerator for at least two hours before serving so flavors can blend. (This

resting time is very important.) Enjoy!

Hot Pita Bread

▪ 2-4 pieces of Pita Bread or Naan Bread

▪ 4 Tbsp of Chicken Marinade

Use the marinade that was set aside and spread it with a brush over a few pita breads.

Bake in the oven for a couple of minutes till soft and warm. Cut them into triangles.

Presented by Lori Liakonis, Greekfest, St. George Greek Orthodox Church

9/25/2018

