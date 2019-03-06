KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chilled Cantaloupe Soup

Ingredients

• 6 cups chopped cantaloupe, about 1 (4 pound) melon

• 1 1/2 cups orange juice

• 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

• 1/4 cup fresh lime juice

• 2 tablespoons honey

• 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 sprig fresh mint

Directions

1. Place all ingredients, except for the mint, in a large bowl and stir.

2. Place half the mixture in a blender or food processor and puree until smooth. Pour soup into a pitcher, and repeat with remaining mixture.

3. Taste and whisk in more cinnamon, honey or even lemon juice if desired. It should taste sweet and tart, with only a hint of cinnamon. Chill the soup until ready to serve.

4. Remove the mint leaves from the stem (discard) and stack the leaves on top of each other. Roll lengthwise into a tight "cigar." Slice crosswise into thin strips.

5. Pour the chilled soup into six soup bowls. Garnish each with a sprinkle of shredded mint and serve. *You may also drizzle in 1 tbsp of heavy cream for a little more richness!

Presented by Tim Romines, Whitestone Country Inn

