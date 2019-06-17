KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chilled Tomato Basil Soup (Ribollita Soup)

INGREDIENTS:

4 Lg vine ripened tomatoes

2 cups bread (inside only)

1/2 Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Garlic clove

2-4 fresh basil leaves

1 tablespoon aged white balsamic

A Pinch of Salt

1 Hard Boiled Egg

Rendered crispy prosciutto or bacon (garnish)

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a blender add tomatoes and blend at high speed for about 30 seconds. Add bread. Let soak about 5 minutes.

Add 1 egg, vinegar, salt, and garlic and blend until the soup is an even texture and the bread is completely broken down.

Slowly add the olive oil as you are blending at a moderate speed. Place soup in a bowl or pitcher and refrigerate before serving.

Serve in small bowls garnished with crispy prosciutto and extra virgin olive oil.

Buon'appetito !

Presented by Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's

6/17/2019