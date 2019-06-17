KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chilled Tomato Basil Soup (Ribollita Soup)
INGREDIENTS:
4 Lg vine ripened tomatoes
2 cups bread (inside only)
1/2 Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 Garlic clove
2-4 fresh basil leaves
1 tablespoon aged white balsamic
A Pinch of Salt
1 Hard Boiled Egg
Rendered crispy prosciutto or bacon (garnish)
INSTRUCTIONS:
In a blender add tomatoes and blend at high speed for about 30 seconds. Add bread. Let soak about 5 minutes.
Add 1 egg, vinegar, salt, and garlic and blend until the soup is an even texture and the bread is completely broken down.
Slowly add the olive oil as you are blending at a moderate speed. Place soup in a bowl or pitcher and refrigerate before serving.
Serve in small bowls garnished with crispy prosciutto and extra virgin olive oil.
Buon'appetito !
Presented by Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's
