KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chipotle Ketchup

1 can of chipotles in adobo sauce

1 T. of oil

1 small onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup ketchup

1 T. sugar

1 tsp. cumin

1 t chili powder

METHOD:

Seed and chop chilies; set aside. Over medium heat in the oil add the chilies, onion, and garlic. Cook until soft. Reduce heat to low and add ketchup, cumin, chili powder, and sugar. Simmer for at least 30 minutes until a deep red color. Cool and refrigerate.

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

9/11/2019