Chocolate Cheesecake Dip

Ingredients

• 4 ounces semi-sweet baking chocolate

• 8 ounces cream cheese room temperature

• 1/2 cup powdered sugar

• 2 tablespoons salted butter room temperature

• 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

• 1 cup heavy whipping cream

• 1 tablespoon mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

Dipping Items

• 4 1-ounce packages Vanilla Animal Cookies

• 4 1-ounce packages Chocolate Chip Cookie

• 1 cup Cheddar Lions

• 1 14-ounce package Sweet Apple Slices

• 16 ounces fresh strawberries

• 6 ounces fresh blueberries

• 1 banana, sliced

• INSTRUCTIONS

• Melt the baking chocolate in a microwavable bowl for 30-second intervals, stirring in between until completely melted and smooth.

1. In a mixing bowl, mix together the cream cheese, powdered sugar, butter, vanilla, and melted chocolate until well combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed.

2. Slowly pour in the heavy whipping cream and beat for about three minutes until soft, but somewhat sturdy peaks form.

3. Spoon into a serving bowl and refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving.

4. Place the bowl of Chocolate Cheesecake Dip into the middle of a tray or large cutting board. Around the bowl, place the Vanilla Animal Cookies, Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, and Cheddar Lions interspaced with the assorted fruit.

Recipe Notes

Makes about 3 1/3 cups calculated at 1/3 cup serving per person. Refrigerate until serving as well as any unused portion.

Presented by Shona House, Faith Baked Cakes

7/25/2019