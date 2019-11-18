KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chocolate Cherry Moonshine Crescents

Prep Time: 60; Cook Time: 25

Total Time: 1 hour 25 minutes

Yield: 3 Dozen

INGREDIENTS

DOUGH:

2 sticks (16 tablespoons) unsalted butter, at room temperature

8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups The Old Mill Plain Unbleached Flour, plus extra flour for rolling the dough

½ teaspoon almond extract, if desired

FILLING:

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup sugar

1 jar (10.5 ounces) The Old Forge Chocolate Cherry Moonshine Preserves

¾ cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips

EGG WASH:

1 large egg white

1 teaspoon water

INSTRUCTIONS

For the crust, place the butter and cream cheese in a large bowl, and beat with an electric mixer on low speed until smooth, 1 minute. Add the salt, and add 2 cups of the flour, and the almond extract, beating on low speed until the dough just comes together.

Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Flour your hands and work the dough until the ingredients are well-combined. Roll the dough into a ball and then cut the ball into three sections. Wrap each ball in plastic wrap and press down on the dough, slightly. Refrigerate the dough overnight.

When ready to bake, place a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees F. Cover a baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper and set aside.

On a well-floured surface, unwrap one of the balls of dough. Using a floured rolling pin, create a 12-inch circle with the dough. Do not worry about the edges. Transfer the dough onto a baking sheet and place in the fridge to keep the dough from becoming too soft.

In a small bowl, whisk together the sugar and cinnamon and set aside.

Take the rolled dough out of the fridge and transfer back onto the floured surface. Spread a generous 1/3 cup of the jam evenly over the dough. Then sprinkle a third of the cinnamon sugar mixture over the preserves, followed by a third of the chocolate chips. Using a pizza cutter, cut the dough into 12 even wedges. Starting from the outside, tightly roll the wedge inward to the tip. Transfer the crescents onto the baking sheet with the tip down.

In a small bowl, combine the egg white and water. Lightly brush each crescent with the egg wash.

Bake the crescents until the sides are golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove the crescents, using a metal spatula, onto a cooling rack. Let them cool before serving. Repeat with the remaining dough and filling.

Presented by Jimmy Proffitt, The Old Mill

11/18/2019