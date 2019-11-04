KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ingredients:
1/4 c cocoa powder
3 T all purpose flour
3/4 c white sugar
2 c milk
1 T soft butter
2 T Vanilla extract
Directions:
Whisk the cocoa, flour, and sugar together in a bowl until there are no lumps. Pour the milk into the mixture and whisk until well incorporated. Transfer the mixture to a saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until its consistency is similar to gravy, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and stir the butter and vanilla into the mixture until the butter is melted. Serve immediately.
*Usually served over hot biscuits
Presented by Amy Campbell, Tennessee Farm Table
