KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies
Have 2 pans lined with foil or parchment ready for prepared cookies to set.
IN A HEAVY BOTTOM POT ADD:
1 3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup cocoa
1/2 cup of milk
1/2 cup butter
Bring to a heavy boil on medium heat and boil for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.
Whisk in 1 teaspoon vanilla and 2/3 cup peanut butter. Add 3 cups of quick oats. Dip by tablespoon full onto pan liners. Let cool for 30 minutes if you can wait!
Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe
12/17/2019