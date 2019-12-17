KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

Have 2 pans lined with foil or parchment ready for prepared cookies to set.

IN A HEAVY BOTTOM POT ADD:

1 3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup cocoa

1/2 cup of milk

1/2 cup butter

Bring to a heavy boil on medium heat and boil for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.

Whisk in 1 teaspoon vanilla and 2/3 cup peanut butter. Add 3 cups of quick oats. Dip by tablespoon full onto pan liners. Let cool for 30 minutes if you can wait!

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

