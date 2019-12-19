KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Christmas Cranberry Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

1 bag (12oz.) fresh cranberries

1 jalapeno (Stemmed,seeded and coarsely chopped)

1 c. granulated sugar

2 Tbs.lime juice

1/2 tsp. cumin

pinch of salt

2 packages (8 oz. ) cream cheese, softened

Spread the softened cream cheese into your serving dish. Combine all other ingredients in your food processor and process until finely chopped. Spread over the cream cheese. Let sit in the fridge for a while so that the flavors can combine. Enjoy!

Presented by Shona House, Faith Baked Cakes

