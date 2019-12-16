Ingredients:

1 Baked Pie Crust

1/2 cup Dry Flake Coconut

1 can Unsweetened Plain Coconut Milk

3/4 cup Heavy Cream

3/4 cup Whole Milk

5 Organic Egg Yolks (the quality of eggs makes a big difference)

3/4 cup Sugar (I use unrefined sugar - it has a really wonderful flavor)

4 tablespoons Cornstarch

3 tablespoons Butter (I always taste the pudding after I finish cooking it to make sure it's buttery enough)

1/4 teaspoon Salt

1 6 oz package Frozen Coconut

1 1/2 teaspoons Vanilla

Whipped Cream

Instructions:

Spread dry coconut evenly on a rimmed baking sheet. Place into 350º F oven for about 5 minutes until just barely brown. Set aside to cool.

Make Custard (It's very important to only use egg yolks for your custard. I usually save the whites for meringues later or breakfast the next day.)

Beat egg yolks with a hand mixer until fluffy. Add coconut milk and beat until combined, then add milk and cream and combine.

Combine sugar and cornstarch in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Slowly pour egg/milk mixture in pan, whisking constantly. Slowly bring the pudding to a boil (about 10-12 minutes), whisking constantly, being sure to scrape all around the bottom of the pan, so that nothing sticks.

Once it starts to boil, let it boil for about a minute, or until it's nice and thick. Switch to a spoon or rubber spatula if it gets too difficult to stir.

Remove from heat and add butter, frozen coconut, vanilla and salt.

Let cool a little and pour into an airtight container. Refrigerate until completely chilled. When ready to serve, pour chilled custard into pie crust, top with whipped cream and sprinkle toasted coconut flakes on the top. (By waiting until serving to put the custard in the crust, you keep your crust flaky, not soggy.)