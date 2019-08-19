KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Coconut Jo-Jo Cookies

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup (1stick) butter

½ cup shortening

¾ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon

3 cups oats (quick or old fashioned)

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sweetened coconut (flake or shred)

1 cup chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS:

Cream together butter, shortening, white and brown sugar. Mix in vanilla and eggs. Stir in cinnamon, baking soda, flour and oats. Stir in coconut and chocolate chips.

Scoop onto cookie sheet 2 inches apart. Bake in preheated oven 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.

Presented by Tee Dedrick, Special Tee Cookies and Catering

8/19/2019