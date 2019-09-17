KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Coffee & Toffee Cake
1 1/2 white Duncan Hines cake mix
5 eggs
3/4 cup of oil
1 small instant vanilla pudding
1 cup buttermilk
1/3 cup instant coffee dissolved in 1 cup boiling water
1/2 cup of sugar
ICING:
Three sticks butter
6 cups powdered sugar
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/3 cup instant coffee
4 Heath bars chopped
Mix all ingredients for cake together. Bake in 3 nine inch pans at 350° for 18 minutes. Cool completely.
TO MAKE ICING:
Cream three sticks of butter and add 6 cups of powdered sugar. In a separate bowl dissolve 1/3 cup instant coffee into one cup of heavy whipping cream. Mix coffee mixture into icing and blend well. Use toffee bar for garnish.
Presented by Deana Hurd, Lulu's Tea Room
