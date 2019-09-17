KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Coffee & Toffee Cake

1 1/2 white Duncan Hines cake mix

5 eggs

3/4 cup of oil

1 small instant vanilla pudding

1 cup buttermilk

1/3 cup instant coffee dissolved in 1 cup boiling water

1/2 cup of sugar

ICING:

Three sticks butter

6 cups powdered sugar

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/3 cup instant coffee

4 Heath bars chopped

Mix all ingredients for cake together. Bake in 3 nine inch pans at 350° for 18 minutes. Cool completely.

TO MAKE ICING:

Cream three sticks of butter and add 6 cups of powdered sugar. In a separate bowl dissolve 1/3 cup instant coffee into one cup of heavy whipping cream. Mix coffee mixture into icing and blend well. Use toffee bar for garnish.

Presented by Deana Hurd, Lulu's Tea Room

