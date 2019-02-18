KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Baked Stuffed Shrimp

Shrimp Stuffing:

2 cups Ritz cracker crumbs

6 oz jumbo lump blue crab

8 oz shrimp (cooked and chopped)

1 1/2 cups Hellman's Mayonnaise

1 T. chopped shallots

1/4 cup fresh chopped parsley

1 sprig fresh Thyme

1/4 cup white wine

2 T. lemon juice

Incorporate all ingredients. Set aside.

Peel and devein shrimp. With a pairing knife follow and slice down vein line (do not cut through.)

Place flesh side down with tail upright. Place a tablespoon of stuffing on top of shrimp and fold tail over the stuffing.

Place shrimp into a buttered casserole dish or baking pan. Bake about 10-12 minutes at 400 degrees, then serve.

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's

