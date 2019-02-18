KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Shrimp Stuffing:
2 cups Ritz cracker crumbs
6 oz jumbo lump blue crab
8 oz shrimp (cooked and chopped)
1 1/2 cups Hellman's Mayonnaise
1 T. chopped shallots
1/4 cup fresh chopped parsley
1 sprig fresh Thyme
1/4 cup white wine
2 T. lemon juice
Incorporate all ingredients. Set aside.
Peel and devein shrimp. With a pairing knife follow and slice down vein line (do not cut through.)
Place flesh side down with tail upright. Place a tablespoon of stuffing on top of shrimp and fold tail over the stuffing.
Place shrimp into a buttered casserole dish or baking pan. Bake about 10-12 minutes at 400 degrees, then serve.
Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's
