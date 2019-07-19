Chicken Pasta Recipe
Presented by Connie with CR Catering and Cakes
Ingredients:
1 lb cooked (al dente) pasta
1 lb cooked diced chicken (can be grilled, rotisserie, baked etc.)
Salt & pepper
1/2 tsp garlic powder
4 slices cooked, crumbled bacon
2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes sliced in half
2 cups fresh spinach
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese or other cheese
1/3 cup thinly diced red onion
2 Tbs. fresh chopped dill
Dressing:
1/4 c. olive oil
3 Tbs. red wine vinegar
1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning
1 clove minced garlic
1 Tbs. Dijon mustard
Salt & pepper
Directions:
In medium bowl whisk together oil, vinegar, Italian seasoning, garlic, and mustard. Season with salt and pepper.
In large bowl all all ingredients for salad and toss. Pour dressing on top and toss until coated.
To learn more about CR Catering and Cakes visit their Facebook page or call (865) 456-0127.