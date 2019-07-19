Chicken Pasta Recipe

Presented by Connie with CR Catering and Cakes

Ingredients:

1 lb cooked (al dente) pasta

1 lb cooked diced chicken (can be grilled, rotisserie, baked etc.)

Salt & pepper

1/2 tsp garlic powder

4 slices cooked, crumbled bacon

2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes sliced in half

2 cups fresh spinach

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese or other cheese

1/3 cup thinly diced red onion

2 Tbs. fresh chopped dill

Dressing:

1/4 c. olive oil

3 Tbs. red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 clove minced garlic

1 Tbs. Dijon mustard

Salt & pepper

Directions:

In medium bowl whisk together oil, vinegar, Italian seasoning, garlic, and mustard. Season with salt and pepper.

In large bowl all all ingredients for salad and toss. Pour dressing on top and toss until coated.

To learn more about CR Catering and Cakes visit their Facebook page or call (865) 456-0127.