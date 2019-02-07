KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Connie's Corn Dip

2 cans 15 oz. corn, drained

2 4 oz. cans chopped green chilies, drained

1/2 c. chopped sweet red pepper -chopped finely

4 oz. shredded Monterey jack cheese

1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese

1 c. mayo

Note: You can add olives and jalapenos as well if you'd like. You can also use less corn if you would like.

METHOD:

Combine corn, chilies, red pepper, Monterey Jack. Stir in Parmesan and Mayo. Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Serve with scoops or any tortilla chips or crackers you like.

Presented by Connie Emmons, C&R Catering and Cakes

7/2/2019