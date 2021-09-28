Cooking with Centro Hispano de East Tennessee

Claudia Cabellero and a close friend share a recipe for Picadillo de Res and talk about the work Centro Hispano does in East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Picadillo de Res

Ingredients:



1 lb ground beef (the fattier, he better)

1 white onion

1 potato

2 carrots

3 garlic cloves

2 tomatoes

1 bay leaf

1 tablespoon powdered chicken bouillon

Salt/Pepper

Tostadas

Valentina or pickled jalapeños

*Optional: Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

*Optional: sour cream, Mexican crema and/or cheese

**NOTE: You can add however many of each vegetable you want or have, it will be delicious either way

Instructions:

-Chop the onion, potato and carrots into small pieces

-Brown the beef and add salt/pepper to taste

-Cut tomatoes into large pieces and place in blender with garlic cloves and chicken bouillon powder (blend)

*Optional: add chipotle peppers to blender items if you want a little extra "kick"

-Once the meat is cooked, add the onion to the pan and let it cook for about 5 minutes or until the onion is soft

-Add the carrots and potatoes to the beef/onion mixture and make sure to stir so that the vegetables are coated in the oil from the beef

-Cover and let simmer for about 5 minutes

-Add contents from the blender and stir until hot

*Serve hot on tostadas but don't let it sit on the tostadas for long, otherwise they will become soggy

*Add Valentina or pickled jalapeños on top as a garnish

**Optional: Add Mexican crema, sour cream or cheese on top.