Cooking with Centro Hispano de East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Picadillo de Res
Ingredients:
1 lb ground beef (the fattier, he better)
1 white onion
1 potato
2 carrots
3 garlic cloves
2 tomatoes
1 bay leaf
1 tablespoon powdered chicken bouillon
Salt/Pepper
Tostadas
Valentina or pickled jalapeños
*Optional: Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
*Optional: sour cream, Mexican crema and/or cheese
**NOTE: You can add however many of each vegetable you want or have, it will be delicious either way
Instructions:
-Chop the onion, potato and carrots into small pieces
-Brown the beef and add salt/pepper to taste
-Cut tomatoes into large pieces and place in blender with garlic cloves and chicken bouillon powder (blend)
*Optional: add chipotle peppers to blender items if you want a little extra "kick"
-Once the meat is cooked, add the onion to the pan and let it cook for about 5 minutes or until the onion is soft
-Add the carrots and potatoes to the beef/onion mixture and make sure to stir so that the vegetables are coated in the oil from the beef
-Cover and let simmer for about 5 minutes
-Add contents from the blender and stir until hot
*Serve hot on tostadas but don't let it sit on the tostadas for long, otherwise they will become soggy
*Add Valentina or pickled jalapeños on top as a garnish
**Optional: Add Mexican crema, sour cream or cheese on top.
