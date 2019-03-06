KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Copper Cellar Poke Bowl
4 oz Saku tuna (sushi grade )
1 cup brown rice quinoa blend (you can buy store packaged and follow recipe to make)
1/2 avocado ( remove seed/cut into chunks)
1/2 cup pineapple salsa (or any salsa of your choice )
ASIAN SLAW:
1/4 cup Julienned cucumber
1/4 cup Julienned daikon radish
1/4 cup Julienned red cabbage
1/4 cup shredded carrots
Season with 2 oz rice wine vinegar
TO FINISH THE BOWL
1 cup Seasonal roasted vegetables (chilled and optional)
3 oz Sweet Teriyaki dressing
Fried Wonton strips
Pickled ginger
Black and white sesame seeds to garnish
SWEET TERIYAKI DRESSING
1 cup soy sauce
2 cups sugar
3 cups water
Bring to boil; add 1/2 cup roasted garlic chopped. Add 2 cups teriyaki sauce.
Mix well; chill and serve.
Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's, Copper Cellar
