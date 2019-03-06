KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Copper Cellar Poke Bowl

4 oz Saku tuna (sushi grade )

1 cup brown rice quinoa blend (you can buy store packaged and follow recipe to make)

1/2 avocado ( remove seed/cut into chunks)

1/2 cup pineapple salsa (or any salsa of your choice )

ASIAN SLAW:

1/4 cup Julienned cucumber

1/4 cup Julienned daikon radish

1/4 cup Julienned red cabbage

1/4 cup shredded carrots

Season with 2 oz rice wine vinegar

TO FINISH THE BOWL

1 cup Seasonal roasted vegetables (chilled and optional)

3 oz Sweet Teriyaki dressing

Fried Wonton strips

Pickled ginger

Black and white sesame seeds to garnish

SWEET TERIYAKI DRESSING

1 cup soy sauce

2 cups sugar

3 cups water

Bring to boil; add 1/2 cup roasted garlic chopped. Add 2 cups teriyaki sauce.

Mix well; chill and serve.

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's, Copper Cellar

6/3/2019