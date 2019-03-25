KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cornbread and Buttermilk

I like to get a good crispy crust on my cornbread, and I do that by using my cast iron skillet and bacon grease, smoky hot (I always save my Benton's Bacon grease) - it’s like gold.

Secret weapon:

10 inch cast iron skillet

Ingredients:

2 cups “Martha White” Self Rising Buttermilk Corn Meal Mix

1 Large Egg

1/4 cup Vegetable Oil

1 1/3 cup milk (or buttermilk)

3 Tb. Bacon Grease

Directions:

Heat the stove to 450. Place 2 - 3 TB bacon grease in your skillet (Benton’s Bacon grease if you have it)

Mix the batter following directions on the back of the bag. Let the skillet get “Smokey Hot” in the stove, about 5 minutes, and when it is ready, take it out of the oven and pour your batter in the skillet.

Bake for 20-25 minutes.

To Assemble:

In a wide mouth canning jar or drinking glass, break your cornbread into bite-sized chunks in the jar, and top with Cruze Farm Dairy Buttermilk.

*Optional: Top with chopped up green onion, or crisp crumbled bacon bits.

You can make this ahead of time, but it tastes better to have the warm cornbread in the cold buttermilk.

For “Dessert”, slather a hot slice of cornbread with locally produced Tomato Jam from Century Harvest Farms in Greenback, Tennessee.

Presented by Amy Campbell, Tennessee Farm Table

3/25/2019