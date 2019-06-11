KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cornbread Dressing
7 cups cooked crumbled cornbread
3 cups white bread or biscuits
2 cups celery
3 cups onions
2 T. poultry seasoning
1 tsp. sage
1 tsp. salt
1/2 cup butter
3-4 cups chicken or turkey stock
3 eggs beaten
Saute onions, celery & seasoning in the stock till tender. Hold back 1 cup of broth to reach desired consistency of dressing when mixing, depending on how "wet" you like your dressing. Crumble breads in a large bowl. Add tender onions and celery and broth; mix well. Taste for seasoning; add eggs. Bake at 350, covered, for 30 minutes then uncover; bake 30 more minutes.
Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe
