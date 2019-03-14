KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Corned Beef and Cabbage Egg Rolls with Bruhin Brown Mustard Sauce.

For the mustard:

4 Tbsp. butter

1/2 tsp. Mustard seeds

1/2 tsp. Onion powder

1 cup Bruhin Brown Ale

2/3 cup honey mustard

2 Tbsp. Sour cream

Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Whisk in mustard seeds, onion powder, and beer. Simmer about 10 minutes, or until reduced by about half. Whisk in honey mustard and cook 4 minutes. Remove and let cool, then whisk in sour cream.

For the egg rolls:

1 lb. deli-sliced corned beef, cut into 1/2” strips

1 1/2 cups shredded green cabbage

8 oz. sharp cheddar, sliced and cut into 1/2” strips

12 egg roll wrappers

Egg wash (1 egg, whisked with 1 Tbsp. water)

Vegetable or canola oil for frying

Heat one inch of oil to about 375 degrees over high heat in a heavy-bottomed saucepan.

Place a few strips each of beef and cheese in the center of an egg roll wrapper. Top with about 2 Tbsp. cabbage. Spread a small amount of egg wash along two edges of the wrapper. Fold bottom of wrapper up, fold in ends, then roll up to seal. Repeat with remaining wrappers.

Carefully drop egg rolls into oil, being careful not to overcrowd the pan. Fry about one minute on each side or until golden brown. Remove and place on a plate lined with paper towels. Serve with beer mustard.

Presented by Hannah & Mike McConnell, Hexagon Brewing Co.

3/14/2019