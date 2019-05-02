Whitestone Inn Crab cakes.
1 pound crabmeat, picked free of shells
1/3 cup Italian breadcrumbs
1/2 red onion, finely chopped
1/2 cup finely chopped bell pepper (red & green)
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 egg
Seasoning mixture:
1/4 smoked paprika
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Dash cayenne pepper (optional)
Directions: Add all ingredients to a medium bowl, careful not to over-mix. Form into two to three inch round patties. Heat just enough canola oil to coat the bottom of a non-stick pan. Over medium-high heat, sear the patties on each side until just golden brown and crisp. Transfer the patties to a foil-lined sheet pan into a 350-degree oven and bake for 6-8 minutes. Garnish with thin sliced scallions and serve with your favorite condiment.
Presented by Chef Tim Romines, Whitestone County Inn
