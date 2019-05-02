Whitestone Inn Crab cakes.

1 pound crabmeat, picked free of shells

1/3 cup Italian breadcrumbs

1/2 red onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup finely chopped bell pepper (red & green)

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 egg

Seasoning mixture:

1/4 smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Dash cayenne pepper (optional)

Directions: Add all ingredients to a medium bowl, careful not to over-mix. Form into two to three inch round patties. Heat just enough canola oil to coat the bottom of a non-stick pan. Over medium-high heat, sear the patties on each side until just golden brown and crisp. Transfer the patties to a foil-lined sheet pan into a 350-degree oven and bake for 6-8 minutes. Garnish with thin sliced scallions and serve with your favorite condiment.

Presented by Chef Tim Romines, Whitestone County Inn

2/5/2019