Crack Chicken
4 Boneless chicken breasts (cooked and shredded; save 1/2 cup of the broth)
1 Ranch seasoning packet
8 oz. Cream cheese softened
1/2 T. Minced garlic
8 Slices of bacon, cooked and chopped
1/2 cup shredded cheddar
1 cup Mozzarella
Mix all ingredients together and bake at 350 for 30 minutes until hot.
SLOW COOKER RECIPE:
Place 4 chicken breasts in your crockpot for 4 hours on high or 8 hours on low with 1/2 cup chicken broth. Shred chicken and add the other ingredients; cook for 15 minutes until cheese is softened and you're able to stir all together. Ready to serve!
Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe
8/6/2019