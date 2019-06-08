KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crack Chicken

4 Boneless chicken breasts (cooked and shredded; save 1/2 cup of the broth)

1 Ranch seasoning packet

8 oz. Cream cheese softened

1/2 T. Minced garlic

8 Slices of bacon, cooked and chopped

1/2 cup shredded cheddar

1 cup Mozzarella

Mix all ingredients together and bake at 350 for 30 minutes until hot.

SLOW COOKER RECIPE:

Place 4 chicken breasts in your crockpot for 4 hours on high or 8 hours on low with 1/2 cup chicken broth. Shred chicken and add the other ingredients; cook for 15 minutes until cheese is softened and you're able to stir all together. Ready to serve!

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

8/6/2019