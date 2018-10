pork chop with cranberry orange chutney.

4-5 lbs. Fresh cranberries

3 T. Butter

6 Shallots, sliced thin

2 T. Fresh grated or chopped ginger

2 T. Fresh chopped rosemary

2 tsp. Salt

2 tsp. Black pepper

1 tsp. Red chili flake

1 c. White Balsamic vinegar

4 c. Fresh squeezed orange juice, (reserve 1 for peel*)

4 c. sugar

*Orange peel- carefully remove peel from orange using a peeler or very sharp paring knife, without the pith of the orange, then julienne the peel.

In a large heavy gauge saucepan, add butter, shallots, julienned orange peel, rosemary, ginger, salt and pepper. Slowly start to caramelize shallots; when golden brown add cranberries, carefully stir. Add sugar, vinegar and orange juice. Incorporate all ingredients.

Slowly bring to boil, lower heat and let simmer for about 45 minutes to one hour. Remove from heat and carefully transfer into a heat-safe bowl and let cool. Divide and freeze or serve as needed.

Enjoy over beautifully grilled Pork Chops or Roasted Turkey!

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's

10/29/2018

