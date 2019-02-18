KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Cream Cheese Brownies

1 boxed Brownie Mix.

8 ounces of cream cheese, softened

2 TBS butter softened

1 TBS Cornstarch

14 ounce can of sweetened condensed milk

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 can of chocolate frosting

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13 baking dish. Prepare brownie mix according to directions. Place in the baking dish.

Beat the cream cheese, butter and cornstarch until fluffy. Gradually beat in the sweetened condensed milk, egg, and vanilla until smooth. Pour cream cheese mixture over brownie batter.

Bake 45 minutes. Allow to cool. Spread frosting over the top. Store covered in the refrigerator.

Presented by Shona House, Faith Baked Cakes

