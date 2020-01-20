Ingredients:

3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

3 eggs

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 (16.5-ounce) rolls refrigerated chocolate chip cookies

What to do:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 9x13 inch glass baking dish with cooking spray.

2. In a large bowl beat together cream cheese, eggs, sugar, and vanilla until well mixed, set aside.

3. Slice cookie dough rolls into 1/4 inch thick slices. Arrange slices from one roll on bottom of prepared dough. spoon cream cheese mixture evenly over dough. top with remaining slices of cookie dough.

4. Bake 45 to 50 minutes, or until golden and center is slightly firm. Remove from oven, let cool, then refrigerate. Cut into slices when well chilled.