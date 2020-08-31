x
Creamy Cucumber Salad

Melissa Graves with Donna's Old Town cafe in Madisonville shares a simple recipe using fresh cucumbers

Prepared by Melissa Graves of Donna's Old Town Cafe

Ingredients:

3 Chilled medium cucumbers peeled and sliced thin (Keep cold while preparing dressing)

1 large sweet onion chopped fine
2 Tbs. sugar
2 Tbs. white vintage
1 Tbs. apple cider vinegar
1 cup mayo extra thick
1/2 tsp. dried dill
1/8 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. pepper

Directions:

Peel and slice chilled cucumbers thin and place in the refrigerator while preparing the dressing.

In a mixing bowl mix remaining ingredients and pour over chilled cucumbers.

This salad is An excellent Summer side