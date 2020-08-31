Melissa Graves with Donna's Old Town cafe in Madisonville shares a simple recipe using fresh cucumbers

Creamy Cucumber Salad

Prepared by Melissa Graves of Donna's Old Town Cafe

Ingredients:

3 Chilled medium cucumbers peeled and sliced thin (Keep cold while preparing dressing)

1 large sweet onion chopped fine

2 Tbs. sugar

2 Tbs. white vintage

1 Tbs. apple cider vinegar

1 cup mayo extra thick

1/2 tsp. dried dill

1/8 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

Directions:

Peel and slice chilled cucumbers thin and place in the refrigerator while preparing the dressing.



In a mixing bowl mix remaining ingredients and pour over chilled cucumbers.