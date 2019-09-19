KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Creamy Jameson Leek Sauce

2 T. of Butter

1 stalk of leek (minced)

1 teaspoon of minced garlic

1/4 cup Jameson, divided

2 cups of heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of Paprika

1/4 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper

PROCEDURE:

On medium heat, add 2 T. of butter & minced leeks in a small pot. Saute until leeks start to carmelize. Then add 1tsp. of minced garlic. Saute for one more minute, then add 1/2 of the 1/4 cup of Jameson to the pan to deglaze. Add 2 cups of heavy cream. Allow cream to reduce & simmer in pan for about 10 minutes. Then add the remaining half of the Jameson. At this point add 1/2 t. of salt, 1/4 t. of Paprika, & 1/4 t. cayenne pepper. Stir & Enjoy.

Presented by Chef Amy, Finn's Restaurant & Tavern

