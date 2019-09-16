KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

Yield 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

• 2 ripe plum tomatoes, cut in half lengthwise

• 2 tablespoons olive oil divided

• 1 tsp salt

• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1/2 cup chopped yellow onion

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

• 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

• 1 cup canned tomatoes

• 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, packed

• 1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

• 1 cup chicken stock

Directions

• Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Toss together the tomatoes, 1 tbsp olive oil, salt, and pepper. Spread the tomatoes in 1 layer on a baking sheet and roast for 45 minutes.

• In a 4-quart stockpot over medium heat, saute the onions and garlic with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, the butter, and red pepper flakes for 10 minutes, until the onions start to brown.

• Add the canned tomatoes, basil, thyme, and chicken stock. Add the oven-roasted tomatoes, including the liquid on the baking sheet.

• Bring to a boil and simmer uncovered for 40 minutes. Pass through a food mill fitted with the coarsest blade. Taste for seasonings. Serve hot or cold.

Presented by Chef John Alunni, The Cutting Edge Classroom

9/16/2019