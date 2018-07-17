15 oz. pumpkin puree

1 tsp. rubbed sage

2 oz. softened cream cheese

1 tsp. minced garlic

½ c. minced onion

½ tsp. sea salt

¼ tsp. pepper

Wonton wrappers

Vegetable oil

2 T. butter

Rinsed and dried fresh sage

Chopped chives

Chicken broth or stock

Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 400 and place empty cookie sheet inside.

Saute butter, onion, garlic and rubbed sage until onion is tender. Heat stock. In a bowl cream the cream cheese then add pumpkin and mixed sautéed mixture. On a floured surface lay out 4 wonton wrappers at a time; lightly wet all edges of the wrappers. Place about 2 oz. of pumpkin mix in the center of 2 and top with the other 2. Make sure to seal around the mix then work your way to the edges to push out any air. Continue with remaining wonton wrappers. Remove cookie sheet from oven and brush lightly with oil. Place ravioli on sheet and brush with oil. Cook for about 8 minutes then turn over and cook until edges are slightly browning. Place some in bowl or ravioli dish and pour some of the stock on them and top with parmesan cheese. Garnish with fresh sage and chopped chive.

NOTE

This recipe can also be a dessert ravioli by just using the pumpkin, cream cheese and ½ tsp pumpkin pie spice for a filling. Bake as directed. When you remove from oven sprinkle with cinnamon sugar!

Presented by Connie Emmons, C & R Catering and Cakes

7/17/2018

