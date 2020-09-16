KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Croissant Cups
Prepared by Olivia Sipe of Miss Olivia's Table
Ingredients
6 croissants, cubed
1 cup diced fresh strawberries
4 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
1/3 cup sugar
1/4 cup half and half
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 tablespoons powdered sugar for tops
Directions:
Spray nine muffin cups with Pam. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Divide cubes between cups. Press strawberries into and atop the croissants.
In a small bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, milk, egg and vanilla until smooth. Pour slowly over croissants. Bake 30 minutes. Cool in pan 5 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack. Dust with powdered sugar just before serving.
Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W. Broadway Ave. in Maryville.