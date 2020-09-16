Croissant Cups

Spray nine muffin cups with Pam. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Divide cubes between cups. Press strawberries into and atop the croissants.

In a small bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, milk, egg and vanilla until smooth. Pour slowly over croissants. Bake 30 minutes. Cool in pan 5 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack. Dust with powdered sugar just before serving.



Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W. Broadway Ave. in Maryville.