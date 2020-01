KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Crunchy Egg Salad

4 boiled eggs, finely chopped

3/4 cup grated raw carrots

1/4 cup finely diced celery

2 strips crispy bacon finely chopped

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1 teaspoon grated onion

Salt and pepper to taste

Mayonnaise sufficient to bind

In a medium bowl stir together. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Serve on a lettuce leaf or use as a sandwich filling.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Oliva's Table

