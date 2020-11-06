Dabeli features many flavors and is fun to make

In skillet, bring 3 ounces of vegetable all up to heat, mix in half pack of Dabeli seasoning (found in international markets). Add five mashed potatoes, a teaspoon of red pepper powder and a quarter teaspoon of coriander. Mix well.

Spoon into patties, place on hamburger bun, top with two teaspoons of pomegranate seeds, one teaspoon chopped onion, one teaspoon peanuts, one teaspoon Bhel sev (found in international markets).



Top this with two sauces: the first sauce is made with two teaspoons of brown sugar and one teaspoon of turmeric and water. The second sauce is made of three cloves of garlic and two dried red peppers and water purée.