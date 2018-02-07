2 tsp Unflavored Gelatin

1/4 cup milk

2 cups heavy cream

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup dark baking chocolate or chocolate chips

1/8 cup Amaretto Disaronno (optional)

3-4 strips of orange peel

In a mixing bowl sprinkle the gelatin over milk. Let stand for about two minutes to bloom.

In a heavy saucepan pan over medium heat, add cream, sugar, amaretto and orange zest and bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally.

Take off of heat source and slowly add chocolate chips. Stir in until completely melted.

Take liquid mixture and strain into a large measuring cup. Then stir into the milk and gelatin until dissolved.

Evenly distribute mixture into 4-6 cups. Refrigerate until firm. Serve with whipped cream and your favorite fruit.

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's

