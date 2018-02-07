2 tsp Unflavored Gelatin
1/4 cup milk
2 cups heavy cream
1/2 cup sugar
1 cup dark baking chocolate or chocolate chips
1/8 cup Amaretto Disaronno (optional)
3-4 strips of orange peel
In a mixing bowl sprinkle the gelatin over milk. Let stand for about two minutes to bloom.
In a heavy saucepan pan over medium heat, add cream, sugar, amaretto and orange zest and bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally.
Take off of heat source and slowly add chocolate chips. Stir in until completely melted.
Take liquid mixture and strain into a large measuring cup. Then stir into the milk and gelatin until dissolved.
Evenly distribute mixture into 4-6 cups. Refrigerate until firm. Serve with whipped cream and your favorite fruit.
Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's
7/2/2018