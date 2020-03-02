KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dark Chocolate Truffles

GANACHE:

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

1 lb. high quality semi-sweet chocolate (60%-70% cacao)

2 tablespoons Tuaca liqueur or brandy

1 tsp. espresso ground coffee

1 tablespoon orange zest

In a heavy saucepan bring heavy cream, liqueur, zest, espresso to a slow boil. Shut off heat and gradually add chocolate morsels until completely melted. Strain through a fine strainer. Refrigerate until ready to use.

ALMOND DUST-for coating truffles:

2 cups sliced almonds

Sprinkle of pink Himalayan salt

1/4 tsp ground cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

On a sheet pan spread out almonds, lightly spritz with water, sprinkle salt and cayenne pepper. Lightly toast at 350 degrees for about 4 minutes. Let cool completely. Place in a food processor with powdered sugar and grind very fine. This will be used to coat truffles after they are scooped out to your size.

RASPBERRY SAUCE:

2 -12oz pkg frozen raspberries

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/4 cup Chambord liqueur

In a heavy saucepan add all ingredients, slowly bring to a simmer, lower heat and reduce until about 50% volume. Strain (optional) and let cool.

After ganache has cooled and stiffened, with appropriate size scoop, dish out chocolate and place into almond dust and roll. Chill until serving. Then bring to room temp and serve with raspberry sauce.

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Copper Cellar

2/3/2020