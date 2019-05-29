KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Date Bars

1 pound chopped dates

1 1/2 cups water

1/4 cup sugar

In a heavy sauce pan, cook and stir over medium low heat until thickened.

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup softened butter

1 3/4 cups all purpose flour

1 1/2 cups quick oats

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

Spray a 9x13inch baking dish bottom and sides with Pam. Preheat oven to 400°. Combine brown sugar and butter in the bowl of an electric mixer. Beat until well combined. Add dry ingredients and beat only until crumbly. Press one half of the crumbly mixture in the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Spread filling over all. Top with the remaining crumbly mixture. Bake until golden (25-30 minutes.)

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

