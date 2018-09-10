Ingredients:

For apple filling:

4 medium-sized apples

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup water

1 pre-made pie crust

1 cup heavy cream

1 1/2 cups confectioner's sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

1. Peel and dice the apples and place them into a large bowl. Toss the diced apples together with the flour, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.

2. Heat a large pan over medium heat and melt the 1 tablespoon butter. Add the apples and cook for 10 minutes over medium-low heat, allowing the sugar to caramelize. Then, add the 1/2 cup water and cover the pan with a lid.

3. Cook the apples until soft and tender, about 20 minutes, stirring every couple of minutes. If caramel thickens too quickly or begins to burn, add more water.

4. Remove the apples from heat and let cool to room temperature.

5. Preheat your oven to 350 F. Unroll the pre-made pie crust onto a baking sheet. Pierce the crust with a fork and bake in the preheated oven until edges turn golden brown. Remove from oven, cool, then break into small bite-size pieces.

6. Prepare the whipped cream before serving. Place the heavy cream, confectioner's sugar, and vanilla extract into a mixer bowl and whisk until peaks form.

7. To assemble the dessert, spoon generous amounts of the caramel apple mixture into glass or plastic cups, followed by the pie crust pieces and top with whipped cream. Refrigerate if not serving immediately.

Presented by Shona House, Faith Baked Cakes

