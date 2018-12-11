Ingredients

About 12 Baby Red or Red Fingerling Potatoes halved, steamed & centers scooped out

1/4 C Vegan Mayonnaise

1 T. Yellow Mustard

Splash of Almond Milk if it's too thick to pipe

Salt and Pepper to taste

1/4 tsp Paprika plus more for garnish

Chives or Parsley for garnish

Instructions

Wash potatoes and halve. Place in a steamer and cook until a knife inserts easily

Allow to cool slightly. Using a small melon baller, scoop out the center of each potato and place into a bowl and mash.

In a small bowl, combine mustard, vegan mayo, salt, pepper and paprika. Add the mashed potatoes and if it's too thick, add a small splash of almond milk to loosen slightly.

Using a large star tip and disposable piping bag, pipe the mixture into the hollowed out potatoes.

Top with a sprinkle of paprika and chives. I like to add a smidge more salt just before eating.

Serve room temperature, or you can warm in the oven.

Presented by Camille Watson, Health Coach, camillewatson.com

11/12/2018

