Ingredients
About 12 Baby Red or Red Fingerling Potatoes halved, steamed & centers scooped out
1/4 C Vegan Mayonnaise
1 T. Yellow Mustard
Splash of Almond Milk if it's too thick to pipe
Salt and Pepper to taste
1/4 tsp Paprika plus more for garnish
Chives or Parsley for garnish
Instructions
Wash potatoes and halve. Place in a steamer and cook until a knife inserts easily
Allow to cool slightly. Using a small melon baller, scoop out the center of each potato and place into a bowl and mash.
In a small bowl, combine mustard, vegan mayo, salt, pepper and paprika. Add the mashed potatoes and if it's too thick, add a small splash of almond milk to loosen slightly.
Using a large star tip and disposable piping bag, pipe the mixture into the hollowed out potatoes.
Top with a sprinkle of paprika and chives. I like to add a smidge more salt just before eating.
Serve room temperature, or you can warm in the oven.
Presented by Camille Watson, Health Coach, camillewatson.com
11/12/2018