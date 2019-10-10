KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tostones
Prepared by Angelica Iglesias
2 large plantains - still green
Vegetable oil
Salt
Preparation
- Peel and cut plantains 2 inches thick.
- Fill a large pan a third full with oil and heat over medium-high heat.
- Once oil is hot, fry the plantain slices for about 3 to 5 minutes on each side, long enough to make them soft.
- Take the slices out and drain them with a paper towel.
- Smash them about half their size.
- While the oil is still at medium-high heat, fry the slices, turning periodically until golden brown.
- Salt to taste
Fried Sweet Plantains - Plátanos Maduros
3 large ripe plantains - the riper the better Vegetable Oil
Preparation
- Peel and cut plantains 1 inch thick diagonally.
- Use as much oil to cover half the plantain, heat to medium heat.
- Fry the pieces briefly, about a minute or two per side. Reduce heat to low and continue cooking, turning occasionally until they are brown and caramelized.
- You can toss them in some sugar if you'd like.