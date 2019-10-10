KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tostones

Prepared by Angelica Iglesias

2 large plantains - still green

Vegetable oil

Salt

Preparation

- Peel and cut plantains 2 inches thick.

- Fill a large pan a third full with oil and heat over medium-high heat.

- Once oil is hot, fry the plantain slices for about 3 to 5 minutes on each side, long enough to make them soft.

- Take the slices out and drain them with a paper towel.

- Smash them about half their size.

- While the oil is still at medium-high heat, fry the slices, turning periodically until golden brown.

- Salt to taste

Fried Sweet Plantains - Plátanos Maduros

3 large ripe plantains - the riper the better Vegetable Oil

Preparation

- Peel and cut plantains 1 inch thick diagonally.

- Use as much oil to cover half the plantain, heat to medium heat.

- Fry the pieces briefly, about a minute or two per side. Reduce heat to low and continue cooking, turning occasionally until they are brown and caramelized.

- You can toss them in some sugar if you'd like.