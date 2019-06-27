KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — DJ's Summer Delight

Ice Cream Sandwiches, any flavor

Whipped Topping

Chocolate & Caramel Syrup--or your choice of topping flavors

Crushed candy bars--such as Heath, or your favorite

TO ASSEMBLE

Layer frozen ice cream sandwiches on the bottom of a large, freezer-safe dish. Spread a layer of whipped topping on the top of the sandwiches, then drizzle with the syrups. Top all with the crushed candy bars. Return to freezer until serving. ENJOY!

Presented by Capt. DJ Corcoran, Knoxville Fire Dept.

