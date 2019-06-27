KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — DJ's Summer Delight
Ice Cream Sandwiches, any flavor
Whipped Topping
Chocolate & Caramel Syrup--or your choice of topping flavors
Crushed candy bars--such as Heath, or your favorite
TO ASSEMBLE
Layer frozen ice cream sandwiches on the bottom of a large, freezer-safe dish. Spread a layer of whipped topping on the top of the sandwiches, then drizzle with the syrups. Top all with the crushed candy bars. Return to freezer until serving. ENJOY!
Presented by Capt. DJ Corcoran, Knoxville Fire Dept.
