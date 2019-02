Donna’s chicken salad

3 or 4 chicken breasts boiled and shredded (place in fridge to chill)

3 apples chopped and placed in 1/2 cup water with. 3 TBS lemon juice

1 cup heavy mayo

1/2 to 3/4 cup sweet pickle relish

Seedless grapes, halved

Mix all ingredients together. Serve chilled.

Makes a great sandwich, served on raisin bread!

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

2/19/2019