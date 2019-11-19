KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Donna’s Sweet Potato Cake

2 boxes cake mix (yellow, white or spice)

1 1/2 cup oil

4 eggs

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 large can of sweet potatoes with juice or fresh

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 cup cranberries

Beat together oil and sugar until smooth; add eggs, beating well. Stir in potatoes, nuts, and vanilla; beat well. Bake 30 to 35 minutes in two greased and floured pans at 350 degrees.

CREAM CHEESE FROSTING

1 pkg. cream cheese

1 box powdered sugar

3 TBS butter softened

1 tub Cool Whip

Soften cream cheese and add to butter and powdered sugar, beat until smooth. Fold in whipped topping. You may garnish with more nuts and cranberries if you wish.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

11/19/2019