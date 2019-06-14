KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fried Soft-Shell Crabs

Egg wash ingredients:



3 eggs scrambled

1 cup of buttermilk

1/2 cup milk

1/2 oz hot sauce

Breading:

3 cups of corn flour

2 tablespoons salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

1 teaspoon of granulated garlic

(Adjust spices to your taste)

Soft Shell Crabs:

Clean out insides of each crab

Dip crab into egg wash

Coat crab with breading

Be sure to cover entire crab inside and outside with the breading

Directions:

Heat oil to 300 to 325.

Carefully put crabs into hot grease

Flip crabs at least once



Only takes minutes to fully cook the crabs Meat inside the crab will be white once fully cooked Be sure to have all side menu items ready before cooking crabs.

Soft shell crabs make great Po-boy sandwiches