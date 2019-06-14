KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fried Soft-Shell Crabs
Egg wash ingredients:
3 eggs scrambled
1 cup of buttermilk
1/2 cup milk
1/2 oz hot sauce
Breading:
3 cups of corn flour
2 tablespoons salt
1 tablespoon black pepper
1 teaspoon of granulated garlic
(Adjust spices to your taste)
Soft Shell Crabs:
Clean out insides of each crab
Dip crab into egg wash
Coat crab with breading
Be sure to cover entire crab inside and outside with the breading
Directions:
Heat oil to 300 to 325.
Carefully put crabs into hot grease
Flip crabs at least once
Only takes minutes to fully cook the crabs Meat inside the crab will be white once fully cooked Be sure to have all side menu items ready before cooking crabs.
Soft shell crabs make great Po-boy sandwiches