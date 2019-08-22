KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Downhome Lemon Blackberry Pie

1 sleeve of graham crackers, crushed

½ cup pecans or almonds, pulverized

1 Tablespoon Brown Sugar

6 Tablespoons Butter, melted

The juice of 4 lemons, strained

2 cans of PET brand sweetened condensed milk

zest of 2 lemons

1 pint of blackberries, gently mashed

5 egg yolks, beaten

DIRECTIONS:

In a food processer, pulse the pecans or almonds until fine. Add the brown sugar and graham crackers and pulse until the mixture looks like sand. Drizzle in the melted butter while the food processor spins at low speed. Place this mixture into a 9" pie plate and press into an even layer. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes before removing.

In a microwave-safe bowl, add the strained lemon juice (approx. ¾ cup), 2 cans of condensed milk, the lemon zest, and the egg yolks.

Mix thoroughly and microwave in 30 second intervals. Remove the bowl and whisk thoroughly between each heating session. Once the mixture thickens slightly (approx. 3 minutes), fold in the blackberries.

Pour mixture into the pie crust and return to the oven. Bake for 12-18 minutes or until the pie is just slightly jiggly in the center. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for at least one hour (preferably over night) before serving.

Garnish with slivered or crushed nuts, candied lemon peel, or whipped cream.

Presented by Jake, Museum of Appalachia

