KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bake your favorite cake and use this frosting!

Frosting:

1 box powdered sugar

1 pack cream cheese softened

1/2 stick of butter softened

2 cups coconut flakes

Green food coloring

1 pack marshmallows

1/4 cup milk

Pour coconut in a bowl, adding a few drops of food coloring; stir around to get color evenly spread, set aside.

In a mixing bowl, add butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar, milk and stir together.

In a microwave-safe bowl, spray nonstick spray. Add marshmallows and heat-- being careful to not leave this or you will have a mess!

Stir melted marshmallow cream into frosting mixture and frost your cooled cake. Sprinkle coconut flakes and candy eggs or jelly beans!

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

4/16/2019