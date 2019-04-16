KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bake your favorite cake and use this frosting!
Frosting:
1 box powdered sugar
1 pack cream cheese softened
1/2 stick of butter softened
2 cups coconut flakes
Green food coloring
1 pack marshmallows
1/4 cup milk
Pour coconut in a bowl, adding a few drops of food coloring; stir around to get color evenly spread, set aside.
In a mixing bowl, add butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar, milk and stir together.
In a microwave-safe bowl, spray nonstick spray. Add marshmallows and heat-- being careful to not leave this or you will have a mess!
Stir melted marshmallow cream into frosting mixture and frost your cooled cake. Sprinkle coconut flakes and candy eggs or jelly beans!
Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe
