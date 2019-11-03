KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 1 package chicken thighs boneless & skinless

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1⁄2 teaspoon sea salt

1⁄2 teaspoon coriander

1⁄2 teaspoon chili powder

1⁄2 teaspoon cinnamon

1⁄8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1⁄2 can coconut milk full fat

1⁄2 cup fresh basil chopped

Mix together sea salt, coriander, chili powder, cinnamon, and cayenne, and set aside.

Trim the chicken and cut each thigh into 2-3 pieces. In a large skillet, brown the chicken in the coconut oil. Sprinkle the spices over the browned chicken. Top with the chopped basil. Pour the coconut milk over all of it. Cover skillet lightly (not airtight) and cook until chicken is done about 5 minutes. Leave off lid during the last couple of minutes to thicken the sauce.

Presented by Camille Watson, camillewatson.com

